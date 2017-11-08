« Lies Lies Lies! I have a GREAT IDEA FOR YOUR UPCOMING WEEKEND!!! Watch Northanger Abbey!!!! :D :D :D Then come squeal about it with all of us! *(unless you have other important plans in which case go you! Honor those plans!)*

“And when you choose a life partner, you’re choosing a lot of things, including your parenting…”

“And when you choose a life partner, you’re choosing a lot of things, including your parenting partner and someone who will deeply influence your children, your eating companion for about 20,000 meals, your travel companion for about 100 vacations, your primary leisure time and retirement friend, your career therapist, and someone whose day you’ll hear about 18,000 times.”

Tim Urban, Wait But Why – How to Pick Your Life Partner
