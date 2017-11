thepookah:

tosquinha: jar-o-mirth: I know 22 September is Bilbo and Frodo Baggins’ birthday—but let us not forget that it is also the date in which Samwise Gamgee, last of the Ring-bearers, leaves Middle-earth for ever to reunite with Frodo. How DARE you

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hw39ar.