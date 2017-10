jumpingjacktrash:

splickedylit: crown-of-weeds: Call Me Maybe, with a full orchestra and classical choir. It starts out as a very solem joke, and then it becomes bright and beautiful and joyful. GUYS IT’S A BOP i love this! i feel like whoever arranged it understood why the song is so well loved, and really captured that hopeful, giddy thrill of infatuation. such a bright thing. this is going in my happy spam tag for cheering me up on rainy days.

