culturenlifestyle: Landscape Through an Artist’s…

Landscape Through an Artist’s Eyes
Istanbul-based painter, decorator, and interior designer Adem Potaş delicately paints stunning scenes of nature.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2xdLjPc.
