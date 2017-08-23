aeternamente:

patrickat: Gee, I wonder what in the world happened just prior to 1945 that would have led to this conclusion. [transcription] The paradox of tolerance, first described by Karl Popper in 1945, is a decision theory paradox. The paradox states that if a society is tolerant without limit, their ability to be tolerant will eventually be seized or destroyed by the intolerant. Popper came to the seemingly paradoxical conclusion that in order to maintain a tolerant society, the society must be intolerant of intolerance.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2xtNjTj.

Tags: popper, def. one of the good ones, for whatever reason he didn't figure prominently, in my poli sci reading in school, but I've caught up some since then.