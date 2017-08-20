« mostlythemarsh: Just a place to go after work
windandwater: Suddenly they came out of the shadow of the… »

I finally saw it live. 😍👍

I finally saw it live. 😍👍

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2wfnOYN.

Tags: obv, hamilton, I knew it would be great, but it still didn't prepare me for the reality, sooooooooo good.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, August 20th, 2017 at 4:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.