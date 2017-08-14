Reposted from http://ift.tt/2uCM9Ia.

Tags: well, enjoy!, over and over, I can remember three times, since I started this blog, that I've knowingly reblogged the same post, I mean without any additional content, just straight up here's the same post you already saw, b/c I don't want to repeat myself, and if you follow me you should feel secure, that I'm not gonna just inflict the same stuff on you, not the EXACT same stuff, and since I never reblog anything I don't Like, I can always tell, it has a heart = no reblog allowed, but once in a great while, a post has Special Significance, some sort of Iconic Meaning for Me, so I knowingly break the rule, this is the fourth time.