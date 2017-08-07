shipwreckedcomedy: We wrapped production on The Case of the…

« nobrashfestivity: William Blake, Illustrations and frontispieces…
We wrapped production on The Case of the Gilded Lily a few days ago.

The four of us, our fantastic team led by Joe Stribling, and all of our wonderful friends that round out the cast shot Gilded Lily in a full and swift four days last week. Here are the first of many images that will be emerging from the shoot taken by our wonderful friend and set photographer Christopher Higgins. We think this shoot was a real step forward for Shipwrecked technically and visually. We had a wonderful time being back on set with some of the best filmmakers and actors around, and we hope it won’t be long till we’re at it again. Until then, we’ll be frantically trying to make our Buffer deadline. Stay tuned for much more to come!

THE CASE OF THE GILDED LILY IS NOW ON BACKERKIT!

