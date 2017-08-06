amare-habeo: Titouan Lamazou (Moroccan, born 1955. UNESCO artist…
Titouan Lamazou (Moroccan, born 1955. UNESCO artist for Peace)
Aïr desert – the Great Bear, N/D
Oil on canvas, 152 x 108 cm
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2wleRdU.
