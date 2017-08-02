camerawakened: Summer afternoons (“I killed your friends and put…
Summer afternoons
(“I killed your friends and put them in my hair”)
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hpxVnB.
Summer afternoons
(“I killed your friends and put them in my hair”)
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hpxVnB.
Tags: I killed your friends and put them in my hair.
This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2017 at 6:16 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.