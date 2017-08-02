« Photo
poebodysnerfect: This should do it. Poe Party rewatch [67/-]… »

camerawakened: Summer afternoons (“I killed your friends and put…

camerawakened:

Summer afternoons

(“I killed your friends and put them in my hair”)

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hpxVnB.

Tags: I killed your friends and put them in my hair.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2017 at 6:16 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.