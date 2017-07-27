anonsally: imaginarycircus: Anyone want to try a thing with me. I’ll go and tell you one thing that…
Anyone want to try a thing with me. I’ll go and tell you one thing that made me happy today. You can reblob and add your thing and hopefully people will keep adding and we’ll get to share long strings of happiness. I don’t know about you but I really need to see goodness, decency, work, and love right now.
me: I finally have clarity about the work we’re doing. \o/
My semi-feral cat Poppet was really excited about the sprig of fresh catnip I gave him this evening! Also, I derived a lot of amusement from this whole series of outfits that Celine Dion has been wearing lately. For some surreal Celine Dion awesomeness, be sure to watch the video in this post. (I cheated. That was 2 or 3 things, depending on how you count them. But I feel like we need them.)
I watched 90 minutes of C-SPAN after bedtime and 51 politicians gave my cynic’s heart an unexpected present.
