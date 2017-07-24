« whereness:©wнereneѕѕ17

tail-feathers: CLYDE ASPEVIG (b. 1951) The Evening Still, oil…

tail-feathers:

CLYDE ASPEVIG (b. 1951) 

The Evening Still,
oil on canvas, 30 × 40 inches

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2gXZrIO.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, July 24th, 2017 at 5:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.