tail-feathers: CLYDE ASPEVIG (b. 1951) The Evening Still, oil…
CLYDE ASPEVIG (b. 1951)
The Evening Still,
oil on canvas, 30 × 40 inches
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2gXZrIO.
CLYDE ASPEVIG (b. 1951)
The Evening Still,
oil on canvas, 30 × 40 inches
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2gXZrIO.
This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, July 24th, 2017 at 5:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.