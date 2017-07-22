« dappermouth: take care to walk in silence.

“It was Sam’s first view of a battle of Men against Men, and he did not like it much. He was glad…”

“It was Sam’s first view of a battle of Men against Men, and he did not like it much. He was glad that he could not see the dead face. He wondered what the man’s name was and where he came from; and if he was really evil of heart, or what lies or threats had led him on the long march from his home; and if he would rather have stayed there in peace.”

The Two Towers (via one-small-garden)

If you dig Tolkien quotes, send @one-small-garden a follow.

(via tolkienmatters)

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2eEiNlk.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 at 12:09 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.