“No mix of ego, inexperience, embarrassment or anything else can explain his behavior. It just can’t. He’s hiding bad acts. And the country is likely heading toward a major constitutional and political crisis because [redacted] is signaling that he will not allow the normal course of the law to apply to him – a challenge which puts the entire edifice of democratic government under threat.”
– Josh Marshall, The President at War, http://ift.tt/2uFkXrB
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2tvHM10.