« worldmotheringair: Nuthatch

brokensmolders: “This is my family. I found it, all on my own….

brokensmolders:

“This is my family. I found it, all on my own. It’s little, and broken, but still good.

Yeah, still good.”

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2vy7TkD.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, July 18th, 2017 at 7:02 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.