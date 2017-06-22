Safely anchored in San Simeon Cove. Hearst Castle is hidden by the clouds, but the new Pokémon gyms are active! We don’t have any plans to go ashore, and we intend to leave tomorrow at crack of dawn, so no chance to play for now. But still, closer… 🙂

Seadra is still a little short of evolving to Kingdra. I was able to pick up a few Horsea candies en route, but it’s a much slower accumulation than while walking. Not sure why that is.

Tags: closer..., pokemon go, liveblogging at sea.