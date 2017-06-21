« momentsailing: Craving some offshore time ⛵️ . . . . . #tbt…
hicockalorum: Isabella Mazzanti, Carmilla »

barnsburntdownnow:Ophelia, detail John William Waterhouse,1889…

barnsburntdownnow:

Ophelia, detail

John William Waterhouse,1889

  

Oil on canvas

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2rRjWw0.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, June 21st, 2017 at 7:00 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.