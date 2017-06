hintretro:

Ghosts are real. This much I know. There are things that tie them to a place, very much like they do to us. Some remain tethered to a patch of land, a time and date, the spilling of blood, a terrible crime… There are others, others that hold onto an emotion, a drive, loss, revenge, or love. Those, they never go away.

