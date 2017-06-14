« myfotolog: © pixdaus Stone arch

thalassarche: Blue-tufted Starthroat (Heliomaster furcifer) -…

thalassarche:

Blue-tufted Starthroat (Heliomaster furcifer) – photo by Claudio Gonzáles Rodríguez

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2rj4oN7.

Tags: whoa.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 at 5:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.