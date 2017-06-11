« hartgracesarah: seanpersaud: amelia-friend: “I’m telling ya,…

juliagraham: the lizzie bennet diaries meme:seven costume…

juliagraham:

the lizzie bennet diaries meme:

seven costume theater moments; lydia!mr. bennet/lizzie/jane and ricky!mrs. bennet/darcy/bing – episode 37
“Rule number one about Lizzie’s diaries, they’re Lizzie’s diaries. She sees what she wants to see, now stay in character!”

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2sQTPC6.

Tags: anyway, you know, lbd, which, this was such a rachel episode, was my favorite thing, I've talked before, about how important writing is, because the writer isn't just doing the mechanics, of setting and character and plot, they're creating a *world*, and for the 4m 12s of this episode, I was inhabiting a much smarter world, a much more interesting world, go rachel kiley.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, June 11th, 2017 at 6:52 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.