richards-smile: “The costumes are really, really important.[…]…

“The costumes are really, really important.[…] My costumes were quite heavy fabrics, they were kind of flawed, there was a big patch on the knee which was darned and that gives your character sort of.. uhm.. it gives your costume a biography. And the kind of stiff, staged collars and cravat it’s a very useful tool, which can then be deconstucted I think.. uhm,… there’s a scene where the cravat came off as a necessary moment. And things like the pocket watch was quite an old beautiful piece of jewlery and I decided that it belonged to Thornton’s father who said that he was kind of wearing something of his father all the time. So, in that respect your costume becomes clothing rather than costume. So yeah, it’s really really important.” – Richard Armitage [x]