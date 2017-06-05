« Video

privatedetectiveholmes: “Sherlock Holmes hardly smiles or…

privatedetectiveholmes:

“Sherlock Holmes hardly smiles or laughs!”stereotype

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2sIRhow.

Tags: jeremy brett, we didn't deserve his holmes.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, June 5th, 2017 at 6:22 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.