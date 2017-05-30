turecepcja: Paintings by Thomas Lamb Thomas Lamb’s current…

« Dongfeng Race Team training for the 2017/2018 Volvo Ocean Race.

Thomas Lamb’s current work is involved with landscape, its transformation through the seasons, and our engagement with this transformation. He creates images which deepen the viewer’s sensation of reality. 

I am concerned with the visual and tactile elements of perception and want to make paintings which envelope and engage the viewer through the use of space, light and colour. Every picture begins with direct observation and is engaged with the process of depiction and the way in which this integrates perception, memory, and imagination

