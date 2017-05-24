« strawberry-taffy:having an old tiny worrisome asian lady as my…

klemannlee:Prothonetary Warbler 

klemannlee:

Prothonetary Warbler 

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2rTsmhF.

Tags: PJH, that kid whose name is always slightly misspelled, I was that kid.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 at 5:25 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.