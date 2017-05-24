anonsally: Today we went to Waimea Canyon and did a hike that…

« poebodysnerfect: Poe Party rewatch [58/-] Chapter 7:…
Today we went to Waimea Canyon and did a hike that was just over 5 miles. Wife is more fit than I am, but I was pleased at how well I managed. The views were spectacular! (both on the hike, and on the drive) 

