anonsally:

Today we went to Waimea Canyon and did a hike that was just over 5 miles. Wife is more fit than I am, but I was pleased at how well I managed. The views were spectacular! (both on the hike, and on the drive)

Tags: I want to go back, we've been three times, always to maui, but Kauai sounds wonderful, I always end up snorkeling, like on the first trip, I probably snorkeled on half the days, second trip it was 75%, and on the third trip it was 95%+, it's been close to 15 years since the last trip, clearly we're overdue.