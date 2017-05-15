textless: Sandhill cranes at Whitewater Draw.  Cochise County,…

« 90377: *** by Andrey Vasiliev

Sandhill cranes at Whitewater Draw.  Cochise County, Arizona, January 2017.  (Watch them here.)

Tags: this post is great, needs more cranes tho.

