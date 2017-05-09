maverick-ornithography:

Unable to afford expensive orthodontia, Crossbilled birds are forced to eke a tenuous existence on the outskirts of a bird society which prioritizes looks over feelings. Relentlessly bullied for their crooked beaks, they often sink into a deep depression. Above, a Crossbill stares into the distance while trying to work up the motivation to bathe for the first time in ten days.

Tags: PJH, this caption reminds me of parulidae junior high school.