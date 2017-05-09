« ontarionature: sharp-tailed grouse gif, Courtesy of…

maverick-ornithography:Unable to afford expensive orthodontia,…

maverick-ornithography:

Unable to afford expensive orthodontia, Crossbilled birds are forced to eke a tenuous existence on the outskirts of a bird society which prioritizes looks over feelings. Relentlessly bullied for their crooked beaks, they often sink into a deep depression. Above, a Crossbill stares into the distance while trying to work up the motivation to bathe for the first time in ten days.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2prrmja.

Tags: PJH, this caption reminds me of parulidae junior high school.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 at 7:05 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.