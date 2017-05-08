« thesixthduke: Remembering V-E Day today. May 8, 1945.

beastlies: I’m not a painter, obviously, but I wanted to remind…

beastlies:

I’m not a painter, obviously, but I wanted to remind myself to be like Tiny Storm Warrior over the coming years. Never surrender, friends.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2pshc2V.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, May 8th, 2017 at 12:10 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.