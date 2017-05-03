mamaleh6994:

A year ago from yesterday, I was admitted to the hospital with my blood sugar at 406 and a ketone level of 160+. A year ago last night, I received my first insulin injection. A year ago today, a doctor rushed into my hospital room and told me to forget everything I'd been thinking and doing the last three months. I didn't have type two diabetes, but type one. It wasn't that my insulin wasn't working, it was that I wasn't making any insulin at all. Id somehow contracted a UTI without noticing, and the medicine I'd been taking for insulin resistance was dehydrating me. I was in Diabetic Ketoacidosis, which meant my body had not been able to absorb any sugars and was starving, turning my blood acidic. I'll never forget the doctor saying: "You cannot afford to miss an insulin dose again." This past year has been filled with more syringes, vials, needles, finger pricks, blood tests, and doctor visits than any I've experienced. It's hard, and I'll be honest – most of the time, I hate it. But if I can survive a year, I can make it another. And then another. And then another. And so on.