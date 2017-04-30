« werspicey: Suburban sunset

Photo

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2pNhUvn.

Tags: book!faramir is the best!faramir, yasss, elle woods of gondor.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, April 30th, 2017 at 8:47 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.