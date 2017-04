mostlythemarsh:

Side One 1979. My senior year in High School. I remember buying this record without hearing it. I already had DSOM, Animals, WYWH… so of course I’m getting a new Pink Floyd record. It was played daily that year. I don’t hear it with the same ears I had then, but this record will always be a part of me.

Same.

