davidcater:

Five years of #LBD?! Then this #tbt goes back to #vidcon 2012 when @fromgenevieve and I met the core four of @theashleyclem, @thatjuliacho, @mkwiles & @itslauraspencer (and @mrcheezypop) for the first time. Complete with my copy of P&P, how time flies! #lizziebennet #prideandprejudice

Is that bonus @jaybushman in the back?

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2pnYkmi.

Tags: oh well, lbd, I wish I'd been able to find the video of Ashley, learning that the line of people was waiting for them, I know I saw it once back at the time, but I've lost it, .