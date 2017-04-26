Who should you fight Part 4: Webseries World

unacaritafeliz:

propitlikeithot: @marykatewiles : actually the sweetest human. Why would you fight? You monster…

@seanpersaud : fight alone and while not in character as E. Poe. Avoid ravens.

@sineadpersaud : sure, why not? Only a 99.99% you’ll end up in a full body cast, but your choice.

Hartgracesarah: you’d be best off having her on your side

@unacaritafeliz : can kill you with sarcasm alone if she tried. Math nerd. You can fight and probably win but beware her knowledge of mathematics to gain a playing advantage over you. Also an Aussie.

@tawnypixie : does all the production things. Of everyone in this list, you really don’t wanna fight her.

@orangepenguino : also a production side person. Often teams up with tawnypixie in which case you should run

@microbrien : just don’t fight; this dude just wants to chill haven’t seen him around lately though…

@erinwert : is a nurse. can kill you and literally no one would know. You’ll win the battle but not the war.

@lies : really? I’m not sure I’m worthy enough to be on here, but I’m guaranteed the easiest person to fight. Like I say “fight me” a lot but, like, you’d definitely win if you did.

You should def. fight me. You’ll win every time.

I have been in exactly one physical fistfight (where I was arguably the instigator, and fought back when punches started flying). It was in 1976. My opponent was a 7th grader named Rob; I was the lofty 8th grader. We were playing flag football at P.E. and I was blocking him (or he was blocking me; don’t remember) and we just kept going and escalated after the play ended.

For the record: I immediately lost.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2q8i2VU.