wilsonlibunc: April 22, 2017, marks the 47th annual celebration…
April 22, 2017, marks the 47th annual celebration of Earth Day. Earth Day came about largely thanks to the environmental movement of the mid-twentieth century, which gained momentum through the work of scientists like Rachel Carson. In her 1962 book Silent Spring, Carson analyzed the harmful effects of pesticides, including the now-notorious DDT, on the environment. Her work eventually led to stricter regulations for the use of pesticides.
Above: Rachel Carson, Silent Spring (Boston: The Houghton Mifflin Company, 1962). Illustrations by Lois and Lewis Darling. | QH545.P4 C38 1962
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2pPvyuv.