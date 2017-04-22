wilsonlibunc:

April 22, 2017, marks the 47th annual celebration of Earth Day. Earth Day came about largely thanks to the environmental movement of the mid-twentieth century, which gained momentum through the work of scientists like Rachel Carson. In her 1962 book Silent Spring, Carson analyzed the harmful effects of pesticides, including the now-notorious DDT, on the environment. Her work eventually led to stricter regulations for the use of pesticides.

Above: Rachel Carson, Silent Spring (Boston: The Houghton Mifflin Company, 1962). Illustrations by Lois and Lewis Darling. | QH545.P4 C38 1962