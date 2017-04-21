« jaybushman:(via (1) The LBD Cast Plays Marrying Mr. Darcy! -…

dame-de-pique: Henry Berger, Jr. – Untitled (Wreck of the…

dame-de-pique:


Henry Berger, Jr. – Untitled (Wreck of the Peter Iredale), 1906

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2p0kYB0.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, April 21st, 2017 at 12:00 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.