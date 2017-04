lauren:

In October I said goodbye to my Brooklyn abode and Alex and I set up our new base camp in the San Juan Islands, Washington. So far our days are filled with forest walks, coastal drives, wood fires and making new friends. This morning, after 3 days of gusty snowfall, we made our way to the west coast and it was pure wintry magic.

