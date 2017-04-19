dark-haired-hamlet: Things I have learned by joining the local Methodist Church’s coffee &…
Things I have learned by joining the local Methodist Church’s coffee & knitting circle (where I am the only person under 60 years old):
- How to double knit very, very quickly
- Mrs. Jonson on the third pew won’t mind her own business, bless her heart. And she buys her pies pre-made for all the church functions.
- Ways that women cheated the system in 1950s Texas to get into college and start careers. Including a memorable “He told me I wouldn’t last a week, but then 6 years later, I had to let him go because his production was way down.” *drinks sip of coffee*
- We Might Be Conservative But Gosh Darn That Trump Bless His Heart He Doesn’t Know Anything About God Or Texas
- And On That Note, God And Texas Are The Only Good Things Left In The World. Erin Write That Down.
- How to rescue a dropped stitch and make it look like it never happened
- Public schools and inclusive, desegregated education will single-handedly save the world
- Sharing recipes is a sacred bonding and community-building tradition that rivals the greatest political negotiations and land deals in history
- “It’s better that you prefer girls honey, the Boyfriend Curse doesn’t apply to your girlfriend and a lovin’ god’ll keep on a-lovin. You better make that girl a sweater.’”
- (Boyfriend Curse = knit a sweater for a boy and he’ll leave you when you finish it)
- Mrs. Barbara’s husband cheated in ‘76, resulting in a divorce. She thought it was the end of the world because her youth had already passed, but now she’s an engineer and married to a kind, good man who she met when she went back to college in ‘79.
- “The only things you can trust in are God, your good sense, and the wisdom of those older women you grew up admiring. The rest is crap.”
