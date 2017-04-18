“Disney is contemplating opening a luxury Star Wars themed resort next to the Hollywood Studios park at Disney World, which could feature multi-day live-action role-playing games that run overnight, with guests staying all night in the park to interact with costumed characters and automated elements (droids, etc) to game out scenarios.”

– Disney is mooting an overnight Star Wars LARP resort / Boing Boing sign me the f up! (via jaybushman)

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2pxKgcf.

Tags: sure it seems like a good idea now, but wait till dolores wakes up and starts shooting people.