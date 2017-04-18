« archatlas: Sand Tufas You could be forgiven for thinking that…
csiriano: Just laying around looking chic!… »

“Disney is contemplating opening a luxury Star Wars themed resort next to the Hollywood Studios park…”

“Disney is contemplating opening a luxury Star Wars themed resort next to the Hollywood Studios park at Disney World, which could feature multi-day live-action role-playing games that run overnight, with guests staying all night in the park to interact with costumed characters and automated elements (droids, etc) to game out scenarios.”

Disney is mooting an overnight Star Wars LARP resort / Boing Boing

sign me the f up!

(via jaybushman)

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2pxKgcf.

Tags: sure it seems like a good idea now, but wait till dolores wakes up and starts shooting people.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 at 1:23 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.