glumshoe:

Evernia prunastri, or oakmoss, growing on a tree near town. Despite its name, oakmoss is not a moss or a plant of any kind, but a lichen.

Lichens are composite organisms made up of at least two separate species of fungus growing in partnership with one or more species of algae or Cyanobacteria. Lichens are real world “fusions” – distinct, unrelated organisms from different biological kingdoms combining to form unique life forms greater than the sum of their parts. The composite fungi provides protection while the algae supplies nutrients. Different combinations of fungi and algaes produce visually distinct types of lichens.