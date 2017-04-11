« margotkim: margotkim: So I came home from work today and there was a kindle addressed to me that I…

likeafieldmouse: John Singer Sargent – The Daughters of Edward…

likeafieldmouse:

John Singer Sargent – The Daughters of Edward Darley Boit (1882)

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2nZO9lD.

Tags: all the sargent.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 at 7:00 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.