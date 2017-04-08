Hi! I’m a type 1 diabetic (recently diagnosed) and I’ve been wanting to do modeling for a while but now that I have a pump I’m not sure if I should even try. Because like. I’ve never seen a model with an insulin pump? Should I try it or just let it go? Thanks 💕

HELL YES

Do the thing! Who cares if you haven’t seen it yet, the modeling world is slowly evolving and now there are so many more plus size modes, a model with down syndrome, so so many more models of color, male models, LGBT+ people, so why not models with insulin pumps? It won’t be easy, but don’t you dare give up, go for it, follow your dreams and make the modeling industry even more inclusive so that even more people will be represented!!! I support you and I know so many others do as well!

