nanonaturalist:

Went on an archaeology field trip in McDade for a master naturalist class, and we only spent 45 min actually looking for pottery because you can’t take 20 naturalists into the woods without them all constantly stopping to photograph and ID every living thing they see. Had to take screenshots of all the photos to remove gps tags–the location of archaeology sites is Super Secret. April 1, 2017

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2nSp7pg.

Tags: insects, insects anonsally will never see, spiders too, this post is pretty definitely non-sally-safe, but so much fun!.