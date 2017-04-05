« penfairy: Mad Max Fury Road is the best because it screams in your face “HEY LOOK HERE’S A V8…
island-nature:6/365Point Holmes StormLight was interesting at… »

today in violent mood swings

womenwearingwolves:

I began to miss:

cowboys (and girls)
snow
boots, all types
dirtiness as an acceptable state
deciduous trees
television
my friends
my couch
my cat
my husband
the yoga place down the road from me
my bathtub
Netflix
dogs
salads
kale

it’s really a lot

what makes america good

oh also the political regime is bad everywhere guys. like.  keep that in mind. nobody anywhere I’ve been in 2017 (and actually it’s quite a few places) gives a f about trump.  they keep being like “you guys deserve it, your politics are corrupt, he is a businessman, please listen to our problems for a moment” which. obviously. i mean. but. 

I don’t even know.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2nDEWzm.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 at 5:32 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.