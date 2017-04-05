today in violent mood swings

womenwearingwolves:

I began to miss:

cowboys (and girls)

snow

boots, all types

dirtiness as an acceptable state

deciduous trees

television

my friends

my couch

my cat

my husband

the yoga place down the road from me

my bathtub

Netflix

dogs

salads

kale

it’s really a lot

what makes america good

oh also the political regime is bad everywhere guys. like. keep that in mind. nobody anywhere I’ve been in 2017 (and actually it’s quite a few places) gives a f about trump. they keep being like “you guys deserve it, your politics are corrupt, he is a businessman, please listen to our problems for a moment” which. obviously. i mean. but.

I don’t even know.