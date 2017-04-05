today in violent mood swings
I began to miss:
cowboys (and girls)
snow
boots, all types
dirtiness as an acceptable state
deciduous trees
television
my friends
my couch
my cat
my husband
the yoga place down the road from me
my bathtub
Netflix
dogs
salads
kale
it’s really a lot
what makes america good
oh also the political regime is bad everywhere guys. like. keep that in mind. nobody anywhere I’ve been in 2017 (and actually it’s quite a few places) gives a f about trump. they keep being like “you guys deserve it, your politics are corrupt, he is a businessman, please listen to our problems for a moment” which. obviously. i mean. but.
I don’t even know.
