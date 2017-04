thesadchicken:

frompawntoqueen: not-in-front-of-the-klingons: quasi-normalcy: I love the way that Star Trek fans just accept that Galaxy Quest is part of the film franchise. Galaxy Quest is what i imagine people would be like if star trek suddenly became real tomorrow. Galaxy Quest was voted the 7th best Star Trek movie out of 13 yes it is

