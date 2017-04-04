emilieblunt:

You remember that after I had dinner at your house, you told me you loved me? Well, I didn’t really know what to say. But I know what to say now. I have thought about you, and I like you. And I like being with you. And… maybe I feel the same way.

without context and without knowing her character, it seems sort of unremarkable, but for me, watching eilis say this, made everything else in the world disappear.