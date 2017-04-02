lady-arryn: costume appreciation:Parvati’s costumes from…

costume appreciation:

Parvati’s costumes from Devdas [2/2]

(costumes by Neeta Lulla)

For the second half of the film, which had a married Paro, Neeta Lulla creatively ventured into a new form of saree drapes which looked traditional but had the liberty of yardage, wherein each saree was a minimum of 8-9 meters as opposed to the normal 6 meters. Every saree was pre-draped on a mannequin to enable it be draped on easily on the set. Each drape took approximately three hours to be pleated in a way which would look authentic and could be draped precisely in the same way every day to avoid continuity jerks.