bouncingbumble: So we’ve got a small but powerful token, originally belonging to a powerful being,…

So we’ve got a small but powerful token,

image

originally belonging to a powerful being, but taken by a flawed hero who didn’t know what he was getting in for,

image

and who is defeated, losing the item into the water.

image

This token comes into the keeping of an eccentric mortal for many years, giving them long life and vitality,

image

until they pass it on to a younger relative, and their health immediately begins to deteriorate.

image

The adorable, dark-haired, doe-eyed new bearer,

image

carrying the token on a necklace,

image

sets out to find someone else to take it,

image

but ultimately must take ownership of the quest themselves.

image

Along the way, they encounter endless dangers and obstacles,

image

finally facing their greatest challenge yet at a volcano,

image

and return the token to its source.

image

Featuring super idyllic, completely culturally stagnated hometowns,

image

raptors of unusual size,

image

Dramatic Tower Is Dramatic,

image

and tiny boats sailing into the sunset.

image

tl;dr – Moana is Lord of the Rings without the actual evil.

