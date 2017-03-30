lizziesolsen:

Isn’t it all about understanding different points of view?

It’s also about developing taste. Liberal Arts (2012)

also, I don't know, still bothers me a little, that the movie ultimately takes the position that she's wrong, that the hero's snobbery actually is a sign of his superiority, I might be over-simplifying, could just be that the movie is ambiguous on that point, when I wanted it to celebrate her superior wisdom, and for his journey to be the recognition that he was full of shit, I'm not willing to forgive him, for how he handled that whole business with her at the end.