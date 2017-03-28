« I assume you are probably already familiar with it, but if not I highly recommend Charley Eiseman and Noah Charney’s book Tracks & Signs of Insects and Other Invertebrates. It’s a fantastic guide with lots of detail about things like galls and egg cases and silken hides and whatnot. Great photos and explanatory text. Charley’s also awesome about responding quickly to mystery photos posted to Bugguide. Thanks for posting so much cool content! I’m glad I found your blogs. :-)

ive-been-mistreated: tatou o tagata folau vala’auinae le atua o…

ive-been-mistreated:

tatou o tagata folau vala’auina
e le atua o le sami tele e o mai
Ia ava’e le lu’itau e lelei
tapenapena

