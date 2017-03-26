Quick programming note: I’m departing from my home base for a week in the mountains today. The downside is this that will involve burning profligate amounts of fossil fuels, contributing to the impoverishment of future generations. The upside is that the recent rains after a long drought have caused a spectacular wildflower bloom in the Antelope Valley, Mojave Desert, and Owens Valley areas through which I will be traveling.

Entering robotic probe mode. I shall endeavor to gather imagery and return it to my home planet via remote network protocols.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2o6sWYy.

Tags: robotic probe mode, liveblogging my drive to mammoth.